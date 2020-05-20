Funeral service for Veronica Kraft will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family requests those attending wear masks and that social distancing guidelines be followed. Public visitation will be from 9 am – 9 pm Thursday and Friday at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Veronica (Little) Kraft, wife of Donald ‘Donny’ C. Kraft of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born May 11, 1956 at Cook County Hospital in Chicago Illinois to Fannie Lois Scott-Little, homemaker and Ernest Little, a soldier in the US Army, Retired.
Mrs. Kraft graduated from Eisenhower Sr. High School of Lawton, Oklahoma in 1974 and served in the US Army three years. She made a home in Grand Prairie, Texas where she operated a Janitorial Service called ‘That Certain Touch’ for several years. After returning to Lawton during the mid-1990’s she attended Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma and received a Bachelor of Science and a Masters from that University, along with a degree in nursing from Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma. She worked as a Registered Nurse within several agencies around the state. She was the recipient of other certifications in psychiatric counseling.
On May 13, 2000 Veronica married Donny C. Kraft and they made their home in Lawton, Oklahoma. On September 20, 2014, she and Donny were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the West Congregation at 6602 Elm in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Veronica will be remembered by all who knew her as generous, caring and inclusive. Nursing was a perfect profession for her as she always had a heart for helping and nurturing others. This quality especially endeared her to her husband Donny who expressed, “My devoted wife and I were united in matrimony and especially in our faith in Jehovah God and his precious son who will resurrect her to continue a life without pain in a beautiful paradise earth. We will meet again.”
She is survived by her husband Donny C Kraft, of the home; sisters Rhonda Little, CPA of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Delinda Fitzgerald of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; her brother Ernest Little, Jr. of Carrollton, Texas; three nephews John Harmon, of Phenix City, Alabama, CPT Jacob McDonald of Clovis, New Mexico (Cannon Air Force Base), Jordan Little of Norman, Oklahoma, and four nieces Jade Little, Haylie Little of Edmond, Oklahoma and Lauren Little and Madison Little of Dallas, Texas; as well as great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and two recently acquired adored pets, Chica and Bella.
She was predeceased by her parents Fannie and Ernest Little, her son Reginald Bookman Jr., and her beloved service dog Cody.
