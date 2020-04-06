Private funeral services for Vernon Ward will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Entombment with military honors will take place in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum, Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.
Friends may view Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Vernon Robert Ward, 79, Lawton passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Oklahoma City. He was born February 28, 1941 in Lawton to Armond and Lorna May (Webb) Ward. He graduated from Lawton High School. Vernon served in the United States Army and retired from the National Guard after 22 years of service as a Staff Sergeant. Vernon was a people person. He never met a stranger, was a man of many talents, was a McGyver and very mechanical. He loved life, fishing, BBQ, traveling, camping and most of all his family. He was a great man and a great story teller. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Carol, 2 brothers, Buddie of Arizona and Travis and his wife Mary of Michigan, his sister Neva of California, 3 daughters, Joyce of Lawton, Shelia and husband Robert of San Antonio, Texas, Jeannine and her husband Armando of San Antonio, Texas, 3 sons, Rick and wife Linda of Lawton, Freddie and wife Lawan of Lawton, and Gerald and wife Christina of Springfield, Oregon. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous family members.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Clyde and Lewis, 5 sisters, Ruthie, Rene, Imogene, Margie, Sue, his first wife Freida, 2 sons, Larry and Steve and a daughter Nancy.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com