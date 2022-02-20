Vernon Donald Fields passed away peacefully to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at the age of 85.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at Owens and Brumley of Wichita Falls. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Owens and Brumley with a graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery in Lawton. The Wichita Falls Police Department will honor Vernon with an honor guard during visitation and funeral services and an escort to Highland Cemetery, where he will receive a 21-gun salute.
Vernon was born on Feb. 26, 1936 in Lawton, to Noble Donald Fields and Lillie Caldwell Fields. He married Jane Plummer in Lawton on Aug. 30, 1960, and the couple enjoyed 61 wonderful years together.
Vernon graduated from Lawton High School in 1954 and earned an associate degree in engineering from Cameron University in 1956. Vernon also received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Midwestern State University in 1978.
After working at Safeway Food Stores in Lawton, Vernon became a Wichita Falls Police Officer on October 26, 1959 and proudly served the force for 33 years until his retirement on March 30, 1992. He rose to the level of Sergeant and worked in almost every division including patrol, communications, polygraph operator and detective.
Vernon also spent eight years serving his country as a member of the Army Reserve National Guard after high school.
Vernon was a member of Faith Village Church of Christ. He loved spending time in his workshop, feeding and loving his beloved pets, camping with family and friends and playing dominoes with his brothers. Children and animals were drawn to his caring personality and gentle nature.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents Noble and Lillie, brothers Paul (wife Joan) and Leroy.
Survivors include his wife Jane; son, Greg Fields and his wife Lynda of Buda, Texas; daughter, Kristi Langston and her husband, Sean of Tyler, Texas; granddaughters: Jennifer Duncan and husband Zach and Amanda Bentley and husband Ian of Wichita Falls and six great-grandchildren: Kael; Camryn; Isla Duncan and Gabriel; Blake and Cade Bentley. Other survivors include sister-in-law, Margie Fields of Duncan; niece, Celiece Cherry of Lawton and nephews: Timothy Fields of Fort Worth and Darrell Bell of Lawton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls (4909 Johnson Road, 76310) or Home Missions of Faith Village Church of Christ (4100 McNiel, 76308).
