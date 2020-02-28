Mr. Chockpoyah went to his heavenly home on Tuesday February 25th 2020. He was born in Lawton Oklahoma on August 4th, 1958 to Vernon Chockpoyah, Sr. and Yvonne Simmons Chockpoyah. He graduated from Apache High School. He married Cathy Lindsey on November 7th, 1981 and to that union there was one one son, Cody Charles Chockpoyah. He was employed by the Apache Farmers Co-Op until he started his own trucking company, Chockpoyah Trucking.
He was a very proud member of the Comanche Nation. He enjoyed spending as much time as he could when he wasn’t on the road truck driving, horseback riding, fishing, hunting, breaking horses, taking care of his cattle and spending time with his family and his good buddy Bernard Kahrahrah.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Roy and Lottie Simmons.
Vernon leaves behind to cherish his memory a son Cody Charles Chockpoyah; His parents Vernon Chockpoyah, Sr., and Yvonne Simmons Chockpoyah; Two sisters, Deborah Oxley and Brenda Chockpoyah; One brother, Kevin Chockpoyah; Three nieces, Christy Laurenzana, Carri Johnson and Serina Chockpoyah; Two nephews, Robert Holder and Aaron Oxley; His two great nieces Jennica Johnson and Paisley Oxley, and Great nephews Jordan and Kobe Laurenzana, Nick Johnson and James Grant all of which called him Grandpa. He is also survived by numerous relatives and friends.
Services will be held Saturday February 29th, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church in Apache, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Cache Creek KCA Cemetery West of Apache Oklahoma under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Family will receive visitors 3:00 PM-5:00 PM Friday February 28th, 2020, at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home located in Lawton, Oklahoma.