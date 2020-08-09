Funeral service for Vernon Bobby Phillips, 88 of Lawton will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at First Baptist West with Rev. Harold Gaches, pastor officiating.
Mr. Phillips passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral home.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Vernon was born on January 10, 1932 in McClure, Illinois to Floyd and A. Emaline (Taylor) Phillips. He grew up in McClure where he graduated from high school in 1950. He served his country in the United States Air Force from April 10, 1951 until April 10, 1955, receiving many awards and medals including the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He married Julia Freeman on April 10, 1955 in Albany, Georgia and they lived in Belleville, Illinois for over 20 years while Vernon worked civil service for Scott Air Force Base. He later traveled to St. Louis, Missouri for his work. The family then lived in Oakdale, Illinois, Germany, and Fort Hood, Texas before coming to the Lawton/Fort Sill area in 1981. After 36 years, Mr. Phillips retired and began working as a Security Guard for Southwestern Medical Center where he stayed for many years. He was a member of First Baptist West Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Julia Phillips, of the home; two sons and daughters in law, Bradley and Kerin Phillips, of Tulsa, OK and Ronald Phillips, Sr. and Tammie Phillips, of Benbrook, TX; two daughters and sons in law, Gloria and Glenn Jones, of Nashville, IL and Sheryl and Johnny West, of Lawton, OK; two sisters and a brother in law, Erma Jean and Harold Stark, of Peoria, IL and Sue Crow, of Alabama; his grandchildren, Michael Jones, Richard Jones, Johnnie West, Ronald Phillips, Jr. Jonathan Phillips, David Phillips, Josh Phillips, Shaylyn Higginbotham, Kaylee Phillips, Wigberto Perez, George Greene, James Greene, and Christopher Greene; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jon Phillips, his brother in law, Jim Crow; and grandchildren, Stacy Dutton and Meagen Phillips.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist West Building fund 7302 NW Cache Road, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.