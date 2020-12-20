A virtual zoom service for Vernita Belle Walker affectionately known as Nita will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2020. Please visit grayfuneral.com for the link.
Mrs. Walker passed away on Dec. 16, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Nita was born on July 21, 1935 in Spokane, Washington to Otto and Mary Edna (Whaley) Wahl. She grew up in Spokane where she attended school and later attended beauty school. She met James Walker who was in the United States Air Force and came to Lawton where they married on April 29, 1955. She was a homemaker who loved to sew and crochet. She made beautiful wedding cakes and shared her gifts with her friends and family. She collected dolls all throughout her life. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses West Congregation.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Yolanda Walker, of Elgin; her daughters and son-in-law, Connie and Robert Colbenson, of Lawton; and Mary Hall of Lawton; her grandchildren and their spouses: Kelli Colbenson; Kyle and Erica Colbenson; Meranda and Scott Wallace; Colin and Sunny Walker; MayLaina and Curt Clark; Christopher and Hollie Hall; Chloe Hall; and Conner Michael Hall; her great-grandchildren: Colton; Kai; and Gabriella; and her special friends that she considered her children: William and Patricia Terry and their children: Nathan, David, Heather, Hollie and Hali.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, who passed away on April 10, 1997; her son, Gary Walker; her great-grandson, Caleb James Walker; and her brothers: David Wahl and Richard Wahl.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.