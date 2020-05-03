Verna Le Brammer Zeiders passed away April 22, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma. Verna was 85 at the time of her death. She was born on November 17, 1934 in Lawton Oklahoma to Henry C. and Verna Garvine (Babe) Brammer.She graduated from Lawton High School and earned her Registered Nurse degree at Oklahoma University in 1954.
Verna Le was a GREAT nurse! She worked hard and long hours. As a single mother she would often work additional shifts to pay for the extras, especially at Christmas time. In 1980, Verna left Oklahoma and moved to California, a place with which she fell instantly in love. She worked civil service at Letterman Hospital in San Francisco in the cardiac ICU. She made many friends and remained lifelong friends with several of the nurses with whom she worked during that time.
In 2007, Verna moved back to Oklahoma to be near her family. She was able to attend grandchildren’s graduations, weddings, numerous other special occasions, and experience the joys of 15 great grandchildren. She volunteered twice a week at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City for many years. Verna Le also grew flowers! She loved flowers and always made sure she was surrounded with the prettiest and brightest she could find.
Verna Le Zeiders was an incredibly strong woman who bequeathed excellent values and a strong work ethic to her 5 children.
Words that all who knew Verna will always remember with a smile: Guh-laxy, Giiirrrll, Escalaud, Eashier, Marvy, worn to a frazlin, whod’ve thunk, dozey-drowsy, and an all time favorite: shitterie!
Surely Verna is having a marvy time in Heaven! Her family and friends will miss her deeply.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Garvine Brammer and one sister Sylvia Jo Vittitow. She leaves behind 5 children: David Zeiders (Mary Lou) of Brenham, Tx; Lynda Zeiders Thurman (Mike) of Norman, OK; Carol Zeiders Porter of Bartlesville, Ok; John Martin Zeiders (Ladonna) of Edmond, OK; and Stephanie Zeiders Oliver (Frank) of Ardmore, OK.She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held May 7th from 11am to 8pm at Matthews Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date.