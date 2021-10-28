Verna La Ree Motah, 69, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021. She was born Feb. 3, 1952 to Inez Gooday Motah and Harry Motah.
Verna went to Taft Elementary, then Central Junior High and graduated from Lawton High School in 1971. She has worked many jobs throughout her life, but her most recent was caregiver to her mother Inez. You would catch Verna and Inez at every powwow, eating out at restaurants together with her sister Letitia and Inez, and at the movies with granddaughter, Ashton Lascano. Verna had a love for scary movies, the Food Network Channel to learn new recipes, and magazines. She also loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her boyfriend of over 40 years, Gary Jones, predeceased her in 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Letitia DeStefano of Lawton; niece, Jackie DeStefano of Indiahoma; nephew, Terry Lascano of Minnesota; granddaughters: Ashton Lascano of Edmond; and Cassie and Aryonna Saupitty of Indiahoma; grandsons: Richard Saupitty II and his wife Jennifer Dawson of Lawton; Christian and Nicholas Lascano of Minnesota; great-granddaughters: Valencia; Siena; and Gilliana Saupitty; and great-grandson, Kaiden Kukurich.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Motah and Inez Motah (Gooday); sister, Harriet Motah; nephews, Harry Lascano and Richard Saupitty.
Graveside services will be on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home at 11 a.m., at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Ed Rivera officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.