CEMENT — Graveside service for Verna Faye Myers, age 91, of Cement will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Celestial Gardens Cemetery at Cyril, OK.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at McRay Funeral Home, Chickasha, OK.
Verna Faye Myers was born Aug. 14, 1930, near Verden, Oklahoma, to Robert Otha and Eula Bell (Gilbreath) Stafford. She passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, at her home near Cement, Oklahoma. Verna was the youngest of nine children and was raised near Stecker, Oklahoma, and attended school at Stecker and was a graduate of Apache High School. Verna and Robert “Bob” Myers were married on Dec. 19, 1948. They enjoyed much of their 55 years of marriage on their farm near Cement where Verna loved to help Bob with the farming and ranching activities.
Verna was a dedicated wife and mother of three children. She loved to garden, can fresh fruits and vegetables and was known for the delicious cakes and pies that she baked. She was active in her children’s school activities as well as being a scout leader and school volunteer. Verna Faye was skilled in a variety of arts and crafts but had an amazing talent for flower arranging. She was a member of the Cement Garden Club where she served in many capacities. She also held officer positions at the district and state levels of the Oklahoma Garden Clubs. She loved flowers, birdwatching and spending time with her feline friends, Allie and Little One. Verna was an active member in Cement United Methodist church and her faith in God was the foundation of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband, Bob, a grandson, Cody Myers, and son, Terry Myers.
Verna is survived by son Larry Myers and wife Judy of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; daughter, Laurie Stinnett and husband Chris of Chickasha, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Debbie Myers of Chickasha; four grandchildren: Rhett Myers, Cammie Jeffries, Molly Bailey and Shane Seitz; two great-grandchildren: Caleigh Jeffries and Britton Bailey; and a host of friends and relatives. Verna was blessed with many exceptional caregivers. Verna spent her final days under the loving care of Lelia Evans, Julie Smith, Beth Curry, and Jessie Zepeda.
Services are under direction of McRay Funeral Home, Chickasha, OK.