Funeral service for Vera Mae Sheets, 93, of Geronimo, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Sonja Tobey officiating.
Mrs. Sheets passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at her home.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 1:16 am
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Vera was born on Jan. 6, 1929 in Jackson, Michigan to Levi A. and Joy A. (Krontz) Boyers. She grew up in Michigan where she attended school, graduating from Jackson High School in 1947. Vera married Francis K. Sheets on April 22, 1950 in Jackson, Michigan and she worked for over 20 years at an insurance agency in Jackson. They moved to Lawton and she was a volunteer in the thrift shop on Fort Sill. She also worked at Play to Learn as “Grandma” in the nursery. After retiring from working full-time, she volunteered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church every week where she was a devoted member. She belonged to Alpha Circle and served on many mission committees. She was in charge of the funeral dinners at the church and was a volunteer in missions and Keenagers.
She is survived by her husband, of 72 years, Francis Sheets, of the home; four sons and daughters-in-law: Colin Keith Sheets, of Maitland, FL; Mark Levi and Sue Sheets; Kevin Lawrence and Linda Sheets, and Bradley LaVern and Sherry Sheets, all of Dayton, OH; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers: Gerald Boyers, Burton Boyers, Robert Boyers, Franklin Boyers, Denver Boyers, Earl Boyers, and George Boyers; and her sisters: Grace Boyers Ripley, Mary Boyers, and Beatrice Boyers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 910 NW 38th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
