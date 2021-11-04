Graveside service for Vera Lee Maddox, 88, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Maddox passed away on Sunday, Oct, 31, 2021, in Lawton.
Arrangements are under direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Vera was born on May 1, 1933, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to James and Bonnie (Lacey) Billings. She grew up in Elk City. She lived in many places before settling in Lawton. She married Jim Maddox and they made their home in Lawton. Jim passed away in 1999. Vera was a very vibrant lady. She always loved her family. You would never find a better host when you entered her home. She held parties for all of the kids of all ages and she and Jim would always have outings with the family.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bedient and son-in-law, Dean Bedient Jr; her brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Ginny Billings; her sister-in-law, Jody Billings; her grandchildren and spouses: Chassidy and Carl Ramsey, and Kara Sue and Todd James; her great-grandchildren: Joseph Ramos and wife, Analeyse, Brooke Harrell, Susie Ramos, Lexi White and husband, Dustin, and Aaron Norgren; her great-great-grandchildren, Ivyonna, Matthew, Liam, and Adaline; and numerous other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Maddox; her daughter, Janet Susan Lolley; her sisters and brothers: Anna May Myatt, Russell Billings, Bernice Jackson, Wendell Billings, Deloris Mozingo, Dody Hutchins, Lonnie Billings and Leon Myatt.