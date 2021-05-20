Funeral service for Vera Jackson will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 in St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Davison Virgil, Interim Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Vera Lee Jackson passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in the comfort of her home. She was born July 20, 1946 to Rev. Perry Clay, Sr. and Almeter Richardson Clay in Lawton, the oldest of 13 children. After much time in Lawton, Vera joined the Civil Service. She earned a degree in Child Development and soon after began working with children with special needs until her retirement in 2006. In 1980 Vera married the love of her life, Gregory Jackson, in Lawton and after their time there they relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado where Vera is known to be one of the best sopranos in the city, singing for various choirs, groups, ensembles, and recording artists such as CME: The MultiCultural Ensemble, GMWA: The Gospel Music Workshop of America Colorado Springs Chapter both of which she was a founding member, Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church Choir, Richard Smallwood, Van Roberson, Dottie Peoples, just to name a few.
Vera was also very active with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 118, Venture Crew, and various other organizations within the Colorado Springs community. After many years as a Colorado resident Vera and her husband relocated to Chandler, Arizona and then later to San Antonio, Texas.
Vera is survived by her husband Gregory Jackson of San Antonio, Texas; two children: Harold Clay of Lawton; and Machelle Davis of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren: Chantal Robbins of Laurel Hill, Florida; Dominque Robbins of Rocky Ford, Colorado; Kyennea Robbins of Houston, Texas and Keiara Kearns of Houston, Texas and two great-grandchildren; sisters: Dorothy Williams of San Antonio, Texas and Sherry Clay of Lawton; brothers: John Clay and Robert Clay both of Lawton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Perry Clay Jr. and Charles Clay, and two sisters: Elizabeth Clay and Juanita Clay.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com