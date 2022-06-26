Vera Elaine Bewley, Elaine to those who knew her, was born April 7, 1932 on the farm in Custer County. She left this life at the age of 90 on June 19, 2022.
After growing up on the farm with three sisters, she was well acquainted with farm chores and could milk cows with the best of them. After graduating from high school she married Dean Bewley at first Baptist Church in Custer City, on June 4, 1950. They then went to Torrington, Wyoming where Dean worked for Continental Oil Company-Conoco on a seismograph crew. This was their first of 40 moves in the states of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota, Louisiana, Mississippi, California, Texas and back to Oklahoma.
Since their many moves prevented them from putting down permanent roots, they made it a priority in each new place to find a church to put their family roots where they could worship and serve God. Dean and Elaine were proud members of Trinity Baptist Church in Yukon since 1980. She was known as a prayer warrior, quilt maker, and kid magnet. She loved to give and get hugs. There was no doubt that she loved Jesus, as she studied and shared His word and love. She shared that love in her role as a volunteer chaplain at Yukon Integris Hospital where she prayed for and with many patients. Every time even to the end of her life when asked, “How are you?” she’d answer, “I’m blessed!”
She was a uniquely accomplished seamstress. During her lifetime, she sewed all of her own clothes, her daughter’s clothes, thousands of doll clothes as well as shirts and suits. In the 80’s and 90’s she sewed for the public. Then she discovered quilting. Her family members as well as many Trinity friends were the recipients of her talent. She also made the best rolls, lemon pies, onion rings, homemade ice cream and many delicious meals.
She was predeceased by her husband Dean; parents, Morris and Bessie Middleton; son, David Bewley; grandson, David Lee Bewley, and two sisters, Eulalia Compton, and Marjorie Rich.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Jean Petersen and husband Ed of Lawton; grandson, Ryan Petersen and wife Holly; and great-grandsons: August and Dean of Costa Mesa, California; grandson, Tyler Petersen and wife Allison, great-grandson, Robert, and great-granddaughter, Mabel Elaine of Oklahoma City; grandson, Anthony Bewley and wife Sarah, and great-granddaughter, Camille Vera Lee of San Marcos, Texas; sister, Phyllis and brother-in-law, Gordon Cordes of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends at Trinity Baptist Church of Yukon. A heartfelt thank you to the loving staff at Spanish Cove and Frontier Hospice who cared for her as if she were their family.
Donations can be made to Trinity Quilters at Trinity Baptist Church, Yukon.
Viewing will be held 4 p.m. — 6 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the funeral home. Her life will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church, Yukon, with interment following at 2:30 p.m., at the Masonic Cemetery, Custer City.
Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.