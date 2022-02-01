Celebration of Life for Vera Eileen Lundquist will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Hubbard, Associate Pastor Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Devoted mother and Proud retired Army Spouse, Vera Lundquist passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Vera was born on Aug. 30, 1933, to Jesse Ray Folsom and Mary Matilda Burch Folsom on a rural farm in north-central Kansas. She graduated from Agenda High School in 1952. Vera married the love of her life, Leroy Ernest Lundquist, on May 10, 1955, and spent 30 years by his side until his untimely death in December 1985. They had one daughter, Lisa Leary (a much-loved rainbow baby).
For 20 years, Vera served faithfully by Leroy’s side as an active community volunteer in the finest military spouse tradition. Leroy’s duty stations took the trio around the world: Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Sandia Base, New Mexico; Athens, Greece; Fort Bliss, Texas; Topeka, Kansas; Fort Shafter, Hawaii; Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey; Zweibrucken, West Germany; and finally, back to Fort Sill, for retirement. Although she never wore a uniform, she proudly flew the flag of our nation.
After Leroy’s passing, she committed herself to community activities, volunteering, and continuing her role as devoted mother and grandmother. She spent the last four years of her life in the care of Lisa and her husband, Anthony “Andy” Leary.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband Leroy Lundquist, son-in-love, Andy Leary, her siblings: Dale R. Folsom; Delbert G. Folsom; Clarence M. Folsom; Julie C. Folsom; Lois Libbie Magnus, and Loris Dean “Bud” Folsom, and her niece, Debbie Folsom.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Leary; sister Laura Byrd, brother-in-law, Dean Balderston; grandchildren: Zachary “Zach” and Kasey Leary; Anna and Josh Newport, and Elise Leary; great-grandchildren: Jace Newport; Jack Maloney; Ava Newport; Lauren Leary; Luke Maloney, and Meredith Leary; nieces and nephews: Linda Folsom Phillips; Marc Folsom; Sandy Cartmill; Jan Stegmann; Sherri Patterson; Kim Stauffer; Marcy Terry; Roger Byrd; Rebecca Nauman, and Melodie Folsom, and 32 Lundquist nieces and nephews.