Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Venita Renee Howell, 51 was born Sept. 3, 1971, in Fort Sill to the late Clarence Baldwin and Marjorie Baldwin (Thomas). Venita passed away peacefully at her family home on May 17, 2023.
A homegoing celebration will take place 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2023, at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1428 Southwest Jefferson, Lawton, OK 73501. Public visitation hours are Tuesday, May 24, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Services, 1005 SW C Ave., Lawton, OK 73501.
Venita was a graduate of Eisenhower High School Class of 1990. She attended Cameron University for two years. She was a member of Greater Galilee Baptist Church for much of her life. She has three children: Juantae Carnell, Marquise Carnell and Sarah Otenburg, all of Lawton. She married Jerry Howell in 2009.
Venita worked various jobs throughout her life, including Golden Corral, and as a housing clerk in Hawaii. She worked for the transportation system in Colorado for many years as an insurance specialist for Serco. Venita told us that she enjoyed her career in transportation the most. She worked for LATS for many years, where her smile was known to make everyone’s day a little better.
Venita was an avid crafter who made many love-filled gifts for family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. A peacemaker, she always wanted the people around her to be happy. Everywhere Venita went, she filled the room with happiness with her radiant smile and quiet voice.
Venita was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Baldwin Sr.; brother, Leonard Baldwin; sisters: Angela Dallas, Chevetta Baldwin and stepsisters Clara Chance and Dolliette Prouge.
She is survived by her parents, Marjorie and Wingard Hollis and stepmother Ada Baldwin; sons: Juantae and Marquise Carnell; daughter, Sarah Otenburg; two grandchildren; siblings: Clarance Baldwin Jr., Darryl Baldwin (Juliette), Lottie Sledge (Fredricke), Patricia Baldwin-Dennis, Lynda Baldwin-Crooms, Charlotte Thomas, Christopher M. Hollis, and Tasha Peniche (Johann); step-siblings: Carol Weatherspoon, Debra Davis (Steve), Francesca Matthews (Donald), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.