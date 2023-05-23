Venita Renee Howell, 51 was born Sept. 3, 1971, in Fort Sill to the late Clarence Baldwin and Marjorie Baldwin (Thomas). Venita passed away peacefully at her family home on May 17, 2023.

A homegoing celebration will take place 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2023, at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1428 Southwest Jefferson, Lawton, OK 73501. Public visitation hours are Tuesday, May 24, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Services, 1005 SW C Ave., Lawton, OK 73501.

Recommended for you