Funeral services for Venita Blue Watkins, 90, of Choctaw, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Fletcher First Baptist Church. Pastor and nephew Michael Flowers will be officiating with burial to follow at the Fletcher Cemetery. A Graveside prayer will be led by grandson Caleb Crutchfield.

Venita passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 19, 2023. She was born along with her twin sister, Oneta, south of Apache on March 25, 1933, to Ad Maguire and Mary Edith McCullers Maguire. They were the second and third children of what grew to be a family of 10 siblings.

