Funeral services for Venita Blue Watkins, 90, of Choctaw, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Fletcher First Baptist Church. Pastor and nephew Michael Flowers will be officiating with burial to follow at the Fletcher Cemetery. A Graveside prayer will be led by grandson Caleb Crutchfield.
Venita passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 19, 2023. She was born along with her twin sister, Oneta, south of Apache on March 25, 1933, to Ad Maguire and Mary Edith McCullers Maguire. They were the second and third children of what grew to be a family of 10 siblings.
In 1950, Venita left school at 16 to marry Joseph Blue and two years later at age 18 had her first child, Brenda, at home. She had one more child at home, Joe, before having four more in the relative luxury of a hospital. With the later additions of Johnny, Jimmy, Betty, and Caroline, she had a total of six children. In 1996 she married Gene Watkins and had many precious years before his death in 2014.
As a young mother, she went to beauty school and ran a beauty shop out of the home, until going to work at Tinker Air Force Base holding various technical positions. She worked at Tinker for 20 years before leaving in 1988. She enjoyed socializing with people and going on day trips around Oklahoma, but there was nothing she loved more than her multiple grandchildren and later great-grandchildren.
She is survived by brother Charley Maguire of Fletcher; sister Oneta Wolf of Cement; brothers-in-law: Bill Ludlow and Neil Koenig, and sisters-in-law: Alta Maguire and Betty Maguire, daughters: Brenda Beauchamp of Oklahoma City, Betty Crutchfield and husband Neal of Choctaw, and Caroline Moore and husband Greg of Choctaw; sons: Joe Blue and wife Linda of Broken Arrow, Johnny Blue and wife Eve of Alabama, and Jimmy Blue and wife Debra of Edmond. She is also survived by grandchildren: Jennifer Beauchamp, Heather Beauchamp, Richard Beauchamp, Sean Blue, Skylar Graham, Eric Kirby, Lara Kelley, James Blue, Wendy Lewis, Holly Barnum, Caleb Crutchfield, Cristina Mathews, Casey Moore, and Seth Moore. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ad and Edith Maguire; husband Gene Watkins; sisters: Ruth Flowers, Alma “Dolly” Ludlow, Frankie Beucker, Linda Koenig; brothers: Pat Maguire, John Maguire, Tommy Maguire; sisters-in-law: Cecilia Maguire and Carolyn Maguire; brothers-in-law Clinton Flowers and Archie Wolf, and grandson Brian Blue.