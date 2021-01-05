Graveside service for Velva Jean Floyd age 89, of Lawton, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Tipton Cemetery with Rev. Kerry Malakosky officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Floyd passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Ten Oaks Place in Lawton.
Velva Jean (Stiebens) Floyd was born July 17, 1931, in Manitou, to Ralph and Nellie Viola “Bobbie” (Ulrich) Stiebens. She attended Thacker School west of Manitou and later transferred to Manitou Public Schools. On Oct. 17, 1947, she and Glen Dale Floyd were united in marriage in Vernon, Texas. Mr. Floyd preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2020. Jean loved children and had a day care center in her home from 1970 until 1985; at that time, she went to work as a cook at the Sheridan Road Elementary School in Lawton until 1988. She was an avid seamstress and loved crocheting. Jean was active in her children’s school activities as they grew up. She was a faithful member of the Liberty Heights Chapel in Lawton where she taught Sunday school classes for more than forty years.
She is survived by her children: Larry Floyd of Yukon; Ivy Fisher and her husband Clif of Cache; and Robert “Tony” Floyd and his wife Terry of Gunter, Texas; one brother, Jerry Stiebens of Manitou; four grandchildren:, Chad Fisher and his wife Amanda; Heather Murr and her husband Quinton; Nathan Floyd and his wife Samantha; and Kyle Floyd; four great-grandchildren: Evey; Olivia and Cord Fisher and Mayleigh Murr; and several nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Bobbie Stiebens; her husband, Glen Dale Floyd; one son, R.D. Floyd; and one brother, Billy Ralph Stiebens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Heights Chapel in Lawton, Oklahoma in memory of Velva Jean Floyd.
An online guestbook is available at: www.jacksonfuneral.net
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, mask and social distancing are requested at the graveside service. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.