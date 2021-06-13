SIERRA VISTA, Arizona — Word was received that Vella Mae A. Conklin Mills, 82, died in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on May 11, 2021 after a very short hospital stay with her daughter by her side.
She was originally from North Tonawanda, New York and was married to the late retired First Sgt. John F. Mills. Her husband retired at Fort Sill, where they remained lifelong residents of the state.
A private memorial service will be held in Norman, later this summer with an attorney, MIKHI Warkentin, facilitating.