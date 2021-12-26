Private family funeral service will be held for Vaunseal Robison-Lemons in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Emeritus Kim Hayes of the Bible Baptist Church Chickasha, officiating.
Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Vaunseal Robison-Lemons, 92, of Lawton, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chickasha.
Vaunseal was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Verden, to Tom and Alberta (Potter) Manning. She married H.R. Busby, later she married Marvin Robison, the love of her life, and then upon his death, she married Tommy Lemons. She was a strong woman and an outstanding business lady she owned and operated her rental real estate business up until a short time ago. Upon retiring from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, she became a volunteer mediator for the Comanche County Court System. She was a world traveler, traveling throughout Europe and Spain. She enjoyed being a part of the community and was a member of the Daughters of the Pioneers, the Red Hat Ladies, and Sassy Sexy Sooners. She loved spending time with family and will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her sons: Hershel W. Busby and wife Carolyn, and Randall K. Busby and wife Kay; two stepsons: Eddie Robison and Earl Robison; one stepdaughter, Joyce Robison-Jackson; grandchildren: Kyle Busby and wife Connie; Anne Busby; Shawna Rogers and husband Justin; Nikki Busby and husband Mike; Kalub Naranjo; Kristie Taylor and husband Mike; Jacob Naranjo and wife Casey; 21 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; two cousins: Georgia and Sallie in Kentucky and one cousin, Shy Manning in Oklahoma City and other cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husbands: H.R. Busby, Marvin Robison, and Tommy Lemons.