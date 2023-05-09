Vaugh "Jack" Jackson

Funeral services at the Church of Christ in Walters, OK, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., Don Crow officiating with burial in the Temple Cemetery.

Visitation on Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple, OK. Memorial donations can be made to the Temple Cemetery, P.O. Box 473, Temple, OK 73568.

Tags

Recommended for you