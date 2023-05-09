Vaugh "Jack" Jackson

Funeral services at the Church of Christ in Walters, OK, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., Don Crow officiating with burial in the Temple Cemetery.
Visitation on Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple, OK. Memorial donations can be made to the Temple Cemetery, P.O. Box 473, Temple, OK 73568.
Vaughn L Jackson, Jr., “Jack” was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Johnsonville, TN, to Vaughn L “Tuffy” and Vivian (Poe) Jackson and departed this life in Oklahoma City, OK on May 5, 2023, at the age of 92 years and 8 months.
Jack’s grandad had always claimed to have found him in a hollow log up on the hillside and gave him to his mother and said here is little Jackie. He later showed Jack the log! Moving from Johnsonville, the family made their home at Hustburg, TN, where Jack attended 8th grade through high school at Tribble High, graduating in 1949. After high school he went to Peoria, IL, working for Caterpillar.
Jack went on to join the Air Force and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls for 3 years. During that time, he met Ruth Brashers on November 11, 1952 on a blind date and they later married on February 11, 1953. A year later they moved to Peoria where he worked once again for Caterpillar. He worked nights and went to Barber School. Upon graduation he worked for Frank Shepell. The cold weather made them return to Oklahoma, living in Duncan. He worked for Raymond Utley and eventually bought the barber shop in Temple. In 1972 he went to work for Halliburton, retiring after 18 years but continued cutting hair in Temple until 2020.
Jack was a faithful, active and longtime member of the Church of Christ. He was also very active in his community throughout the years with the VFW and served many years on the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District Board, president for 19 of those. He also served many years as president of the Temple Cemetery Association. He enjoyed his days of coaching, reffing, umping and attending sporting events of all kinds. He also loved following and supporting his Comanche softball girls while granddaughter Taylor was playing. His entire life was filled with God, family, archery, hunting, fishing and bike riding. He was an avid fan of OU football and softball, and Tennessee Football. He had coached boxing while at Sheppard and was active with archery for many years, making tournaments all over Oklahoma and Texas.
After knee surgery Jack got into bike riding for rehab in 2000. He had ridden 3,000-4,500 miles a year in 17 states and rode the first 27 Hotter’N Hell races. He had ridden his trike 11 miles the week of his death.
Jack and Ruth enjoyed 63 years together and she was the best person he said he knew. He gave gives all the credit to Ruth for his boys he is so proud of. He was also proud to have been a father figure to niece, Lisa Adams, that they helped raise. Ruth preceded him in death in 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Clyde Eston “Trent” Jackson.
Survivors include his 2 sons, Kelly Jackson of Comanche and Trent Jackson and Jeannie of Hominy, OK; a sister-in-law, Rose Jackson of Illinois; 2 grandchildren, Taylor Jackson and fiance Wes Davis of Denison, TX, and Caleb Toothman of Hominy; great grandchildren, Kennedy, Ashlyn Ray, Easton and Kimber Toothman; many nieces and nephews, including Rick Smith and Bobbie, Lisa Adams and David whom he had fatherly influences; other relatives and a host of friends.