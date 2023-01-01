Memorial service for Vanda Marie Halbrooks, 79, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor and Justin Evans, Chaplin at Traditional Health, officiating.
Vanda passed through the gates of heaven on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Vanda was born on Oct. 3, 1943 at Angus Clinic, in Lawton to Elton and Malbie (Shoopman) Clark. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1961. Vanda worked at several stores in downtown Lawton, namely Wackers and McClellans until she married James Edward Halbrooks on May 25, 1962 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lawton. Vanda began her career as a records clerks in the engineering department at Southwestern Bell/ AT&T in 1967 where she stayed until her retirement in 1997 after 30 years of dedicated service. She was blessed with the birth of Jimmy Ray Halbrooks on May 7, 1963 and Timmy G. Halbrooks on Feb. 9, 1967. She and Jim enjoyed shopping and going to estate/garage sales. They attended many country and western concerts and she would often go to Jim's softball games and Cameron Aggies Basketball games. She and Jim were married 60 1/2 years. She was a baptist.
She is survived by her husband, of 60 years, Jim Halbrooks, of the home; two sons: Jimmy Ray Halbrooks and fiancee, Lori Wells and Timmy G. and Dana Halbrooks, all of Lawton; her brother and sister-in-law: Larry Clark Sr. and Penny Clark, of Elk City; her grandchildren: Teagan and Hunter Newton, and Sidney Halbrooks, Lawton, Matt and Lacey Farris, Marlow; Jenny and Jason Richter, and Jodi and Clayton Krouse, Lawton; Jordan Halbrooks, Guam; John and Kaitlynn Halbrooks, Lawton; Josh and Maci McNeil, Lawton; Dustin and Kayla Lohr, Lawton, and Sara Wells-Bender, Lawton; and great-grandchildren: Stetson; Ridge;Graycie Wyatt; Kylee Cole; Karleigh; Hudson; Raven Jake; Allie; Maverick; Layton, and Creed; and numerous other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Roger Ray Clark and her grandparents.