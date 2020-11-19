Graveside service for Vanda Lee Neeley, 100, of Lawton will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Vanda was born on July 11, 1920 and passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at her home in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stanley Earl Neeley, Jr. and Louann Neeley; her daughter-in-law, Clair Neeley; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and her great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley Earl Neeley, Sr; her son, James Richard Neeley; her daughter, Shirley L. Treat; her brothers; her sister; and her grandson, Steve Moss.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.