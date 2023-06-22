Valetta L. Fells Jun 22, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral for Valetta L. Fells, 67, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023 at St. James Baptist Church 1504 SW NH Jones Ave. Lawton.Visitation will be from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023 at Howard-Harris Funeral Services 1005 SW C Ave Lawton.Valetta died Saturday, June 17, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Non-criminal Law Religion Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists