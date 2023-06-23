Funeral for Valetta L. Fells, 67, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023 at St. James Baptist Church 1504 SW NH Jones Ave. Lawton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023 at Howard-Harris Funeral Services 1005 SW C Ave Lawton.

Tags

Recommended for you