With profound sadness we announce the passing of Valerie, our loving and devoted family member and friend to all whose lives she’s touched, July 4, 2023. She departed us while at home in the comfort of many family members by her side in Lawton. Valerie was born Jan. 7, 1970, in Fairbanks, Alaska to Phillip and Paulette Evans.
She attended Eisenhower High School where she graduated. She then went on to give her hand in the medical field. She worked at Western Hills in various medical positions for about 10 years. From there she went to Goodyear where she worked 20 years. After that she went to the Comanche County Detention Center for almost 18 years where she worked as a transport officer and then went to the maintenance department as head of maintenance till her time of passing. Valerie was preceded in death by her father Phillip Evans.
Valerie loved her family to no ends. She loved going to the casino and spending time with the love of her life Paula in her free time and welcomed anyone who wanted to go. She enjoyed when her three sons came home, two of which are serving our country so she could spoil them with home cooked meals. She was proud of her daughter for her accomplishments, very grateful and thankful for her being by her side till the very end. Her grandbabies were no exception either. She was involved in all things related to them. Never missed a holiday, occasion, or school function. She loved her work family especially Hobbs, Orr and enjoyed her best friend Sandy MacDonald who meant the world to her.
Valerie loved spending time with her mother. She always looked forward to drinking coffee in the evenings with her and taking their bingo and casino trips together. She loved her mother’s massages too! She often after work would stop at her sisters and porch sit. She loved her nephew and her niece who she called puss. She valued her sister so much and knew she could count on her for anything. Her nephews Brysen and Brayden meant the world to her. She always made sure to grab them and say come here boy give me a hug! Valerie loved her brothers cooking and always got excited for it! She always looked forward to the holidays where she got to see her brother DJ, wife Shelly, their daughter Michelle and husband Blake. She often went down to visit her Grandma Lisa and enjoyed the family time she got to spend with her, little Lisa, and Margerite. All in all she had a big family and loved her time with each and every person she got to spend time with.
She is survived by a loving spouse Paulette Tahah of the home; four children: Chance and Paige Tahah, Landrey and Dallas Pewewardy; four grandbabies: Malachi Martin, Whit’ley Wheeler, Val’Lynn and Oriah Owens who loved their grandma dearly aka “dada”. Her mother Paulette Evans; sister Christelle Southerland; brother Warren Evans, all of Lawton and DJ and wife Shelly Chapellier of Chickasha; nephew and nieces: Kathrine and Bobby Southerland, Warren Evans Jr. and Michelle Arrington; two nephews: Brysen and Brayden Guevara.
She will be missed by so many people. She has truly touched a lot of people’s hearts. There will be a service of remembrance Monday July 10, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Deyo Mission Baptist Church with Pastor Matthew Asetamy officiating. Wear something Purple as that is her favorite color to honor her.
Flowers may be sent to Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.