With profound sadness we announce the passing of Valerie, our loving and devoted family member and friend to all whose lives she’s touched, July 4, 2023. She departed us while at home in the comfort of many family members by her side in Lawton. Valerie was born Jan. 7, 1970, in Fairbanks, Alaska to Phillip and Paulette Evans.

She attended Eisenhower High School where she graduated. She then went on to give her hand in the medical field. She worked at Western Hills in various medical positions for about 10 years. From there she went to Goodyear where she worked 20 years. After that she went to the Comanche County Detention Center for almost 18 years where she worked as a transport officer and then went to the maintenance department as head of maintenance till her time of passing. Valerie was preceded in death by her father Phillip Evans.

Tags

Recommended for you