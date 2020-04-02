Valerie Cress Wurth, 49, Blair, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Valerie Cress was born on March 10, 1971 to Anna Cress in Lawton, Oklahoma. Valerie was an honest, caring and giving person. She did many jobs but the most important was caring for her mother, Anna, until she passed away in 2010 and caring for her children. Valerie could light up a room with her vibrant smile and cheerful laugh. She loved spending time with her family and friends and reading her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Cress; maternal grandparents, Bill and Sachiko Cress. Valerie is survived by her brother, Johnny Cress and wife, Crystal, of Blair, OK; her sister, Misty Cress of Grimes, IA; two sons, David Hine of Lawton, OK; and Chance Hine of New York, NY; two daughters, Brooke Bledsoe and husband, Bentley of Norfolk, VA; and Kylie Hine of Lawton, OK; one granddaughter, Blair Bledsoe of Norfolk, VA; uncle, Bill Cress and wife, Janiece of Cache, OK; three aunts, Tammi Vann and husband, Bill of Lawton, OK; Tina Guerrero and husband, Steve of Lawton, OK; and Angie LePoint and husband, Michael of Punta Gorda, FL; her loving pet bird “Enzo” and several other relatives, nieces, nephews and many friends.
“I’m going home to Jesus; My life will soon begin. Earth’s ties will then be severed. As Heaven I enter in.”
