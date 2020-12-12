Valdelores (Val) Maples, age 93, passed away at her home in Lawton, on Dec. 9, 2020. Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Healdton, with Reverend Dennis Dawson officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton.
Val was the sixth of seven children born to Gilbert Leslie (Dick) and Clipper Jane (Dupree) Maples. Val was born in Wirt, on April 9,1927 and left this earth on Dec. 9, 2020 to dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Val was raised in a Christian home and her love for God was an important part of her life. She was a long time member of the Lawton First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School Class and enjoyed singing in the choir especially in the church’s annual “Living Christmas Tree” program.
Val was widely considered to be the pioneer of women’s sports at Cameron University in Lawton. Val started and coached women’s basketball, volleyball and softball at Cameron and also served as Dean of Women from 1957 to 1967. She was a Cameron faculty member in the Health and Physical Education Department for 31 years. As a tribute to her, a bench outside the Aggie Gym was dedicated in her honor in 2007. She was also inducted into the Cameron University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.
Upon retirement from teaching at Cameron, Val enjoyed attending Oklahoma University football games, playing golf, riding her bicycle, hiking at the Wichita Wildlife Refuge and fishing at Little Glasses Resort at Lake Texoma. She loved to travel and made several long trips to South America, China, and Africa.
Val was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by several loving nephews and nieces including: Danny Ray Maples and wife Gayle of Arlington,TX; Roderick (Rod) Rubbo and wife Kathy of Spring Branch,TX; Nancy (Maples) Madsen and husband Steve of Ft. Worth, TX; Lisa (Maples) Cairy and husband Robert of DeSoto, TX; Kay (Maples) Kelley and husband Phil of Carrizo Springs,TX; Kandi (Rubbo) Malley and husband Mike of Norwood, CO; Tonie (Rubbo) Hamrick and husband Bill (Punchy) of Houston,TX; and Donna (Lemons) McClung and husband Charlie of Lexington.
In an effort to keep family and friends safe from the Coronavirus everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers donations in Val’s memory may be made to the Lawton First Baptist Church.
