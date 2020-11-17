Graveside service for Vadie (McCarly) Taylor, 81, of Sterling will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Mountain View Cemetery, Southeast of Fletcher under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm at the Fletcher Funeral Home. The family will greet friends Wednesday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Taylor passed away on November 13, 2020 in Duncan, Oklahoma.
Vadie May (McCarly) Taylor was born October 22, 1939 in Marlow, Oklahoma to Thomas O. McCarly and Gladys (Sample) McCarly. She attended Central High where she graduated in 1957 and then attended Braughns Business College in Wichita Falls, TX where she earned her degree. Vadie married Bob Taylor in 1959. They were married for 43 years and were blessed with 2 children: Randy and Darryl. She worked for Lawton Public Schools as a secretary then on Ft. Sill where she worked and retired from civil service. In addition, Bob and Vadie and sons had a dairy farm North of Sterling for several years. After closing the dairy, Vadie became an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed attending races when possible. She never met a stranger and enjoyed going on cruises with her twin sister and occasionally a game of dominos with her friends at Legacy Senior Apartments until her passing.
Vadie is survived by her son, Randy Taylor and his wife Janet; 5 grandkids: Heather Taylor, Chase Taylor, Garret Taylor and his wife Whitney, Cody Loveall and his wife Brittany, and Lyndsey Loveall; 6 great grandkids: Kenadi, Courtlyn, Caden, Braxon, Cohen, and Gunner; 1 sister, Sadie Fanning; and 1 brother, Ted McCarley and his wife Jo.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Gladys McCarley; her husband, Bob Taylor; her son, Darryl Taylor; 2 sisters: Gwanda Golightly and Jean Van Hoozer; and 1 brother, Bobby McCarley.
