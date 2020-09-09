Ulla Steward, age 58, of Lawton passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her residence.
Ulla was born on February 10, 1962 in Oslo, Denmark to Dennis and Kate Alice Berg. She came to Oklahoma in 1997. On June 14, 2001, she married Edward Steward and they would spend the next nineteen wonderful years together. She was the ultimate dog lover, spoke several various languages and was very patient. Ulla was everyone’s cheerleader during difficult times. In her free time, Ulla enjoyed raising her dogs, spoiling her grandkids and making countless “doohickeys”, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Preceded in death by dad, Dennis Berg; her in-laws, Edward and Barbara Steward; one brother-in-law, Michael Leslie Steward and one dog, Bubba, Ulla is survived by her husband, Edward A. Steward of Lawton; her mother, Kate A. Berg of Denmark; two sons, Edward Andre Steward and Ryan Sundberg of Seattle; three daughters, Janee Kenyatta Borgella of Lawton, Francesca Lee Barlowe of Binghamton, New York and Alexandria Rose Barlowe of Chevy Chase, Missouri; one granddaughter, Makayla Jo Borgella of Lawton; two grandsons, Edward Cameron Andrew Steward of Warner Robins, Georgia and Alexandre Gerald Borgella of Lawton, one sister, Marina Berg of Demark; one sister-in-law, Barbara Steward; three brothers-in-law, Renae Torben of Denmark, Mark Steward and William Steward and two dogs, Tollam and Gina along with countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Ulla Steward will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com