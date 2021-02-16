Udell “Scooter” Steven Quinn age 80, of Geronimo, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Lawton.
He was born March 4, 1940 in Torrance, California to Geneva (Goodman) and Udell Hollis Quinn.
He graduated from Mangum High School in 1958. Upon graduation he moved to Lawton, where his parents had just opened up a business. He also opened A-1 Moving and Storage in 1958 which served the Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton/Fort Sill area for over 53 years, retiring in April 2011.
He served his country in the Army National Guard for over six years.
Some of his lifetime achievements include being a lifetime member of AMBUCS, serving on the Lawton Country Club Board, Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Board of directors, Cotton County RWD #2 Board. He was awarded an Honorary State FFA Degree in 2016 for his work with the youth of Comanche County. He was also awarded Honorary 4-H Member for Comanche County and was an avid weekend golfer.
He is survived by his wife of 60 plus years, Nona (Thompson) Quinn, who he married on April 8, 1960 in Reed; his three children: Cheryl (Quinn) Williams and husband Mike; Steven Quinn; Donna (Quinn) Mullins and husband Wil. His grandchildren: Lane Heath and McKenzy; Gage Heath and Cali; Sierra Quinn; Jonathan Mullins; Kolin Quinn; and Caitlyn Mullins. His sister and brother-in-law: Peggy (Quinn) Sanders and husband Troy Sanders; his two aunts: Alma Guynes, Mabank, TX and Velma Guynes, Dallas, TX.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Mallow officiating. A private family burial will follow in White Flat Cemetery, West of Mangum.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution and consideration, attendees will be required to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made either to the Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Club, Attn: Scooter Quinn Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2634, Lawton, OK 73502 or White Flat Cemetery, attn: Dianne Haygood, 22192 State Hwy 34, Mangum, OK 73554.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com