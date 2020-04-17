Graveside services for Anadarko resident Tymae-mah Tofpi, 42, will be held at West Cache Creek Cemetery, West of Apache Oklahoma Saturday April 18th 2020 at 11am. Officiated by Hah-Tee Delgado under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
The eldest daughter of James Dale Tofpi (Kiowa) and the late Jamie Leigh Franklin (Comanche and Sac&Fox) was born in Lawton Ok. Dec 31, 1977. Ty was raised in Apache Ok and Lawrence Ks. She Graduated from Riverside Indian School, Class of 97. Ty was the proud mother of two sons, Tristan Leigh and Xander Devere. She completed her education at the Caddo Kiowa Tech Center Studying cosmetology, electronic technology, photography and medical terminology.
Ty had a broad and varied career beginning with Head hunters salon, then with tribal programs of the Comanche Nation, The Kiowa Tribe, The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes and the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma. More recently she was employed with the Gold River Casino.
In her free time, she enjoyed beading, taking photos, getting tattoos, attending and dancing at pow wows. Ty was comfortable at home watching movies or in a crowd, visiting and laughing. She loved to “Terrorize” and had a great laugh! Ty loved just being with her boys no matter what they were doing. She Had the Biggest heart and ready smile, Ty made lasting friendships where ever she went.
Ty’s paternal grandparents are the late Mathew and Clara Ruth Silverhorn Tofpi. She is a descendant of Tainpeah, Tanedooah, Silverhorn and Tofpi.
Her maternal grandparents are the late Shannon Franklin and Olamae Asah. Ty comes from the Yellowfish, Attocknie, Asah, Hunter, and Franklin Families. She is a Direct Descendant of Ten Bears.
Proceeded in death by her mother Jamie Leigh, by both maternal and paternal grandparents, Uncles: Devere Tsatoke, Larry Tofpi, Terry Silverhorn, Aunts: Ella Jay and Phyllis Daniels.
Survived by sons Tristan Leigh and Xander Devere, a very special baby niece Aleigha Jai Yeahpau, sisters Hait-Shan (Roderick) Yeahpau, Dana (Tommy) Chasenah, Father James Dale (Lavonne) Tofpi, Aunts: Eva Rice, Rita Franklin, Ida Fae Bointy, Vickie Boettger, Judy Nelson, Sherry Motah, Michelle Jordan, Lisa Franklin, Shannon Franklin, Uncles: Donald Tofpi Jerry Silverhorn, Douglas Franklin, Steven Franklin; Grandmother Lura Asah Jones, Many nieces and nephews and extended family; her Riverside family, and Lawrence Family and many friends and relatives.
A memorial services for Tymae-mah will held at a later date.