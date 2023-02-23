Funeral service for Tyler Scott Widenhouse will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Faith Bible Church with the Rev. Leonard Reimer, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Tyler Scott Widenhouse unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 30. He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, on June 18, 1992, to Randall Scott Widenhouse and Donna Kay (Self) Widenhouse. Tyler attended Hugh Bish Elementary School and was a graduate of Elgin High School where he played on the football team.
Tyler worked at Sam’s Club and Home Depot before being accepted to attend the Spartan School of Technology in Tulsa, studying aeronautics. He returned to Lawton and excitedly joined his father in the family business, Lawton Optical. A third-generation optician, Tyler continued working alongside his brother at the store following his father’s death in 2019. He recently moved to Oklahoma City and was looking forward to beginning a new chapter in life as the lead optician for Pearl Vision.
He loved cars, playing video games and enjoyed kayaking at the lake.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Kay Drewry and husband Brett, Oklahoma City; his brother, Randall Scott “Randy” Widenhouse II, Lawton; his sister, Brittany Danielle Widenhouse, Elgin, Oklahoma, his #1 grandmother, Helen Self, Elgin; paternal grandmother, Patricia Lookabill, Charlotte, North Carolina; two nieces and a nephew: Carli Elmore, Lynnli Araujo and Jaxon Araujo; his aunt, Terri Little, Lawton; his uncle, Danny Self Jr., Elgin; two cousins: Dakota Scott and Shelby Turner; a special friend, Destiny Smith, and her two daughters: Rylee and Hazly, Lawton; and his dog, Chewy.
Tyler was preceded in death by his father, Scott Widenhouse and his Papa, Danny Self Sr.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
