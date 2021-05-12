Tylaya Najai Ashby— Beloved daughter of Tykwane Ashby and Cayla Nelson. She was born Feb. 28, 2021 and went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 8, 2021.
She was joy personified, she loved mornings and being outside. She loved spending time with mommy and cuddling while watching Tom and Jerry with daddy. She loved laughing at big brother and sister, they could always make her smile. Tylaya was a beautiful ray of sunshine in this world that will forever shine in the hearts of those that love her.
Psalm 139:13-14 “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well.”
She is survived by: her father and mother Tykwane Ashby and Cayla Nelson; siblings: Tobyas Woods; Zaya Woods; and Chanelle Ashby; grandparents: Benicio Ashby; Barbara Baroni; and Rhianna Nelson; uncles and aunt: Dante Ashby; Dominic Ashby; and Tynishia Manley. As well as many more loved ones that will miss her dearly. You are forever in our hearts, Tylaya Najai.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Deyo Mission Cemetery with Pastor Louise Harris officiating.