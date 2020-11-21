Funeral service for Twilla Dana Baskett, 83, of Grandfield, Oklahoma is pending with Gray Funeral Home. She passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Grandfield, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Funeral service for Twilla Dana Baskett, 83, of Grandfield, Oklahoma is pending with Gray Funeral Home. She passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Grandfield, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.