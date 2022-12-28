Graveside funeral service for Twila June (Hilbert) Bomar will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, with Dr. Greg Baxter officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Twila June (Hilbert) Bomar passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 94. Twila was born on March 17, 1928 in Hulen, to Ferdinand John Hilbert and Preppa Gwendolyn (Best) Hilbert. She attended Hulen Grade School and was a member of the Hulen Methodist Church. She attended Walters High School, in Walters where she was voted ‘Best All-Around Girl’ in her senior year. She loved to play basketball and did so throughout all her school years. She graduated second in her class (salutatorian) at Walters High School in 1946.
After high school, Twila attended Cameron State Agricultural College in 1947 and then worked at the Cotton County Courthouse for five years. She married Ward F. Watson, of Walters, on May 21, 1953. They moved to Dallas, TX, where they had one son, Jay Watson, in 1959. They lived in Dallas, San Antonio, Tyler and Wichita Falls, TX, where Twila was a homemaker. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother, and a PTA and school library volunteer. She later worked at the Wichita County Courthouse until her husband’s illness. Ward died on Oct. 29, 1971. Twila and her son Jay moved to Lawton to live near her parents. She began working as a civil servant at Fort Sill in the Transportation Claims section and later the Judge Advocate General’s Office. She married Bill E. Bomar, of Lawton, on April 25, 1975. Bill died suddenly on Sept. 28, 2011.
Twila retired on March 17, 1990, after 20 years of service. At her retirement ceremony, she received praise from her work colleagues, and the Fort Sill Judge Advocate General, and was awarded the Department of the Army’s Civilian Service Medal and Certificate for Outstanding Service. During her later retirement years, Twila resided at Brookridge Retirement Community, in Lawton.
Twila had tremendous warmth for her extended family and the many friends she made through school and work. She always had a special place in her affections for her many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, and tried to keep up with everyone’s life events as best as she could. She once said she had suffered a variety of ups and downs, but believed she had a good life overall. One of her favorite sayings, from her Aunt Eulala, was “always count your blessings.”
Twila was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jack Hilbert, of Hemet, California; her first husband, Ward F. Watson; her second husband, Bill E. Bomar; and two step daughters, Mary Connelly and Terry Barnes of Fort Smith, AR.
She is survived by her son, Jay L. Watson and wife Bye, of Bainbridge Island, WA; two sisters: Sue White and husband Ben of Oklahoma City, and Kathy Grigas of Plymouth, NH; two step daughters: Sherry Yarberro and husband Arron, and Kerry Bottecher and husband Dennis, all of Fort Smith, AR; and a large number of nieces, nephews, and step grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com