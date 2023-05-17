Tshante GoingSnake Gonzalez, 40, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 in Lawton. She was very proud to be of Kiowa and Cherokee descent. Or as she called herself, full-blooded Native. Her Kiowa name is (To-Shan-Mah) (small featured woman).
Tshante was born on July 14, 1982 in Portland, Oregon to Bobbie Geimausaddle and Clifford GoingSnake. She lived and went to school in Germany and graduated from from Putnam City School District in 2000. She served as the Southwest Vietnam Princess in 1996. One of the happiest times of her life. She also danced in Southern Buckskin and competed throughout Indian Country. She attended college at Cameron University where she met her husband, Joseph D. Gonzalez. Her greatest role was that of a wife and mother. She became a Mommy to Amaya Faith on Jan. 18, 2005, and David Gene on Nov. 6, 2007. She worked in the gaming industry for the Kiowa Casino Enterprises as a Human Resources Specialist. She enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others. She loved her art, music, and traveling. Tshante was beautiful on the inside as well as the outside and will be cherished in life and death.
Survivors include husband Joseph Gonzalez; daughter, Amaya Gonzalez; sons: David Gonzalez, Alexander Gonzalez, and Anthony Gonzalez; mother, Bobbie Geimausaddle; brothers: Micheal Trujillo, Isaiah Trujillo, Jan-Micheal GoingSnake, and Darren Henson; special sisters: Bethany and Donna; grandchildren: Kimiya, Kayden, and Mia; aunts: Davetta Geimausaddle, Rhonda Ahhaitty, Colleen Edmonds, and Tami White; uncles: Darren Geimausaddle, Larry Edmonds, and Lenny Edmonds; grandparents: Sam and Ruby Horse; special brothers: Larry, Travis, Joshua, and Justin; mother-in-law Clarice Gonzalez; brother-in-law, Danny Gonzalez; sister-in-laws: Alana and Alyssa Gonzalez; nephews: Peanut, Bobbie, Thomas and Robert; nieces: Davian, GraceLynn, Eliana and Paislee.
She was preceded in death by father, Clifford GoingSnake, great-grandparents: JuliaTsonetokoy-Lonewolf; grandparents: Dave and Melva Geimausaddle; and uncles: Keith Geimausaddle and Darrell Edmonds.
Prayer Service will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday May 17, 2023 at The Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday May 18, 2023 at Christ Our Savior in Anadarko. Burial will follow at Rainy Mountain Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.