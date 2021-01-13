Troy R. Certain (Nov. 17, 1965 — Jan 6, 2021)
Funeral for Troy Certain will be at 11 a.m., Jan. 16, 2021 at Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church at 1408 SW Pennsylvania Ave., Lawton, Ok 73501.
Troy R. Certain was born Nov. 17, 1965 in Melrose Park, Illinois, to the union of Corrie and George Certain being the third child. He attended elementary school at Emerson, in Maywood, Illinois. He attended Eisenhower Junior and Senior High School in Lawton. He received an associate degree in Business and Administration from OSU-Technological College. He was in union with the mothers of his three children: son – Troy (Certain Jr.) Hill and daughters: Shayla Certain and Taylor Certain. His last union was with Vickie (Morgan) Certain. They blended the family in love. Troy will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Mask must be worn and social distance.