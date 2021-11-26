At 1:50 pm Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
The world became a lesser place.
Troy Don Wood made his way to heaven.
Troy was born Oct. 17, 1962, to Sue and Ron Wood. First child, first son, and also a big brother to Scott. Troy would have Sue on a first name basis with ER doctors. Ten foot tall and bulletproof, Troy grew up to be a man’s man.
Sue married Farrell Large in 1976 and eventually moved to White Settlement, Texas where he attended Brewer High School, and played football. They then moved to Lawton where he graduated from Eisenhower Senior High in 1981.
As a teenager, he street raced his 1966 GTO and made a brotherhood of friends that will now carry him to his heavenly home. Lifelong friends who meet at least twice a year to tell those stories that a mother doesn’t want to hear. They would puff cigars and toast those who were no longer with them.
From a hot rod shop, R&M body shop, and Coastless Customs, cars were his life. He had so much talent and pride, people waiting years for him to turn their cars into masterpieces. He was a true master of his trade. His legacy will live on in those cars.
Troy married Karen Mann July 18, 1990. They had three beautiful children, Russell, Levi and Krystal. He went to work at Goodyear in Lawton. They bought a piece of land in Pioneer, just outside of Chickasha to raise their family. He would hunt with his father-in-law, Carl. Some of those outings included naps under a tree for them both. He loved to take the kids fishing. A tragic accident took Karen’s life too soon.
Troy married Lorene Fite Feb. 14, 2003. Troy inherited two daughters, Erin and Chemae.
He and Lorene built businesses. The Roadrunner in Norge, Coastless Customs and later Bistro Lorene in Chickasha.
There was nothing that could stand in their way.
Troy could do anything he set his mind to, and convinced others they could, too. He was quite the motivator.
He was one of those cool car guys wearing hot rod t-shirts by day and bowling shirts with a hat by night. Then Maddie came along; a red headed Pomeranian that stole his heart. He would tell people he used to be cool, but now he had a foo foo dog. They were inseparable. She went to work with him every day. He had a way with animals and kids. They were drawn to him.
Troy was the one they went to when they needed life advice. He was open and honest. You shouldn’t ask if you didn’t want the truth or what he was really thinking. He sugar coated nothing.
He believed in God, Country and Family. He would defend all of them with all he had. Never bring up politics unless you agreed with him.
He was Pappy to nine grandchildren and Big Daddy to all.
Troy was always surrounded by people. The shop was the place to be at 5 o’clock to decompress after work. You had about 10 minutes to complain about your day and then it was a safe place for friends to hang out and enjoy each other’s company before going home.
Troy was in his element at the shop. He was quite the host there. He would invite you with open arms and give you a tour, shoot some pool, or just pour you a beer. Whatever you needed, he was always there and always up for a game of dominoes!
Troy left behind a family that will miss his physical presence.
His wife, Lorene Marie Wood, sons: Russell Wood and wife Anna, and Levi Wood; daughters: Krystal Wood; Erin Benear and husband Brandon; Chemae Woothtakewahbitty and husband Michael; mother, Sue McGuire Large and husband Farrell; brothers: Scott Wood; Todd Large and wife Donna; Richy Large and wife Jeanne; sister, Malinda (Large) Kinsey and husband Jeff; stepmother Joella Wood; and bonus son Scott Ervin; nine grandchildren and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family left behind is comforted knowing there are several angels waiting to take Troy to his heavenly shop.
Family that went before him:
Mother of his children, Karen Wood; father Ronald Gene Wood; fraternal grandparents LaRoy and Lula Wood; maternal grandparents Rev. Marion McGuire, Opal (McGuire) and Lee Kerbo; Uncle Duane Wigley; cousins Jeff Wigley, Marty Wigley, Steve Wigley and wife Cheryl, and Randy Wigley.
Fur babies, Bella, Fugley, and Daisy are also waiting to crawl up in his lap, for booty scratches and to lick that handsome face hello.
A celebration of Troy’s amazing life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Parkview Christian Church in Chickasha. Interment will be at Fairlawn Cemetery under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home. Drive your hot rod!