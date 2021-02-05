Funeral service for Trina Kinder, age 64, of rural Chattanooga, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Chattanooga with Don Armes and Vivian Garza officiating. Burial will be in the Chattanooga Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Kinder passed away on Tuesday evening, Feb. 2, 2021, at a Lawton hospital.
Trina Loftis Kinder was born on Aug. 19, 1956, in Frederick, to M.L. and Betty Lois (Parrish) Loftis. She attended Frederick Public Schools and graduated from Frederick High School with the Class of 1974. On Nov. 26, 1976, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Karl Kinder in Vernon, Texas. Trina loved crafts and decorating for weddings. She enjoyed traveling to New York and was an avid NASCAR fan. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she never missed their sporting or school events. Trina was the loyal caretaker of the Chattanooga Cemetery for many years.
She is survived by her husband Kenny of the home; three sons: Kacey Kinder and his wife Crystal of Lawton; Korey Kinder and his wife Stacey of Elgin; and Kotey Kinder and his wife Halley of El Reno; nine grandchildren: Cody Scrivner; Kalen Kinder; Chaz Kinder; Keegan Kinder; Cale Kinder; Karis Kinder; Cameron Kinder; Colt Kinder and Kyndal Kinder; one sister, Sharon Masoner and her husband Roy Don of Waurika; one brother, Doug Loftis and his wife Becky of Frederick; several cousins, nieces and nephews,
She was preceded in death by her parents, M.L. and Betty Loftis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery Fund in memory of Trina Kinder.
An online guest book is available at www.jacksonfuneral.net
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, mask and social distancing are suggested at the funeral service. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.