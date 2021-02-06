Funeral service for Trina Kinder, age 64, of rural Chattanooga, Oklahoma will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Chattanooga with Don Armes and Rev. Vivian Garza officiating. Burial will follow in the Chattanooga Cemetery with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Services are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Kinder passed away on Tuesday evening, February 2, 2021, at a Lawton hospital.
Trina Loftis Kinder was born on August 19, 1956, in Frederick, Oklahoma to M.L. & Betty Lois (Parrish) Loftis. She attended Frederick Public Schools and graduated from Frederick High School with the Class of 1974. On November 26, 1976, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Karl Kinder in Vernon, Texas. Trina loved crafts and decorating for weddings. She enjoyed traveling to New York and was an avid NASCAR fan. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she never missed their sporting or school events. Trina took extreme pride in her work as caretaker of the Chattanooga Cemetery for many years.
She is survived by her husband Kenny of the home; three sons, Kasey Kinder and his wife Crystal of Lawton, Oklahoma, Korey Kinder and his wife Stacey of Elgin, Oklahoma and Kotey Kinder and his wife Halley of El Reno, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren, Cody Scrivner, Katen Kinder, Chaz Kinder, Keegan Kinder, Cale Kinder, Karis Kinder, Cameron Kinder, Colt Kinder & Kyndal Kinder; one sister, Sharon Masoner and her husband Roy Don of Waurika, Oklahoma ; one brother, Doug Loftis and his wife Becky of Frederick, Oklahoma; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, M.L. & Betty Loftis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery Fund in memory of Trina Kinder.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, mask and social distancing are suggested at the funeral service. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.