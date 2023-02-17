Treva L. Henson was promoted to glory on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at her home in Beggs, Oklahoma, at age 83.

She was born in Beggs on Dec. 10, 1939, to Thomas Kiker and Vera Lee (Wheeler) Pless. Treva grew up in Beggs and attended Beggs Public Schools. She owned and operated two mobile home parks in Lawton, Oklahoma, and was a licensed realtor and insurance agent. Treva was a hard worker who did not shy away from an opportunity or a challenge.

