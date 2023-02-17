Treva L. Henson was promoted to glory on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at her home in Beggs, Oklahoma, at age 83.
She was born in Beggs on Dec. 10, 1939, to Thomas Kiker and Vera Lee (Wheeler) Pless. Treva grew up in Beggs and attended Beggs Public Schools. She owned and operated two mobile home parks in Lawton, Oklahoma, and was a licensed realtor and insurance agent. Treva was a hard worker who did not shy away from an opportunity or a challenge.
She took pride in her flower garden and enjoyed tending to her multiple rose bushes. She and Bill were avid dancers and loved searching out new places to dance. Treva was a big fan of taking cruises and could not pass up a good roller coaster ride.
Treva was a longtime member of the Beggs First Assembly of God Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Vera; sister, Ann Shepard; brother, K.W. Pless; and husbands Lloyd F. Payton and Ted H. Glover.
Those left to cherish her memory are husband William “Bill” C. Henson; son Dan L. Payton, wife Mary, and granddaughter Kelsey R. Payton; stepchildren: William “Chuck” Henson and wife Stephanie, Susan Harrelson and husband Don, Deborah Stauffer, and Ronald L. Glover; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is especially grateful to her nephew, David Pless, for being her loving caregiver in her final days.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Beggs First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Robert Yandell officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Beggs.