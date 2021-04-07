Trecil Komasataddle Macias went to her heavenly home on March 29, 2021 in Duncan.
Graveside services for Trecil Komasataddle Macias Age 74, were held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Carnegie Cemetery with Thomas Silverhorn officiating.
Trecil was born Aug. 15, 1946 to Robert and Bernice (Geimausaddle) Koomsa, Mt. View. She lived in Mt. View, Stecker, Carnegie and Lawton. She attended Mt. View High School until she married and moved to Stecker later settling roots in Lawton. Trecil was a hard worker going to Eve’s Beauty School then working at Cedar Crest Manor Nursing Home. She also worked at Torin Corp. making fan parts. Then moving to work at Goodyear Tire plant for ten years in Lawton until 1989. She enjoyed playing hand games and traveling all over to play against other teams, loved going to the casino. She loved traveling and checking on family and friends. She was a great fry bread maker and always loved helping others.
She is survived by her children: LaRue and Joe Dabney of Cache; Vinita Kay Silverhorn of Lawton; Elton Yellowfish of Boise, Idaho; Tim Yellowfish of Lawton and Terrance Yellowfish and a sister, Kathy Morgan of Stillwater.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Komasataddle and Bernice Geimausaddle, three sisters: Marvina Stroud, Helen Chasenah, Lahoma Roy and one brother Robert Koomsa Jr. and a great-grandchild, James Ayla.