Travis Zotigh Dec 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral for Travis Zotigh will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home Chapel, Hobart.Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Hobart.Interment will be at Elk Creek Tribal Cemetery, Hobart, under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Hobart. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ray Martha Hobart Travis Zotigh Funeral Home Interment Chapel Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists