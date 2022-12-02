Funeral for Travis Zotigh will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home Chapel, Hobart.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Hobart.