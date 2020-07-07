Tracy William Ahhaitty 43 of Boley passed away unexpectedly Monday June 29, 2020.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 9th, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Ponce De Leon officiating. Burial will follow at Deyo Mission Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Tracy was born May 03, 1977 to Billy G. Ahhaitty and Ella Faye Imotichey. He grew up in Lawton and attended schools. He enjoyed singing at the drum and dancing at the Powwows. He was a straight dancer. Tracy loved his family with a passion and he will be missed greatly. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation.
He is survived by his mother; Ella Faye Imotichey of Norman, Alicia Ahhaitty-Porter and husband TBo of Lawton, Araminta Ahhaitty and Franklin Autaubo of Norman, Nephews and Nieces; Da-mon Ahhaitty, Nathan Ahhaitty, Trenton Burgess, Steven Harris, Austin Ahhaitty, Marcus Harris, Vester Autaubo, Rocky Autaubo, and Isabell Autaubo. Grandchildren; Aurora, Holly, Aubrey, and Adrian. Aunts and Uncle; Mary Imotichey, Gina Neido, and Richard Banderas. Numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Billy Gene Ahhaitty, Brother Billy Melford Ahhaitty, Maternal grandmothers; Opal Etta Poemoceah Imotichey, Isabel Nahquaddy, Lizzy Poemoceah, and Helen Tixsey