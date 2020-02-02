Tracy L. Campbell, 54, Lawton, Oklahoma was born May 1, 1965, in Lawton to Harold Clay and Reiko (Nimini) Clair. Tracy passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Tracy was a lifelong resident of Lawton, Oklahoma graduating from Eisenhower Senior High School. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Ashford University and also attended Cameron University. The majority of her working life has been in civil service at Reynolds Army Hospital at Fort Sill mainly in resource management. She married Donnie Campbell on February 24, 2003 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Tracy lost her daughter, Casey LaRoche, at the age of 21. Tracy’s life was devoted and dedicated to spending time with her daughter and keeping her daughter’s memory alive.
Tracy is survived by her husband of the home, three step daughters, Connie Campbell of Fort Worth, Texas, Angela Olson and husband Troy of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kimberly Baskin and husband Trey of Rock Hill, South Carolina, two sisters, Susan Wagner and husband Jay of Dallas, Texas, and Diana Clair of Lawton, one brother, David Clair of Lawton, sister-in-law, Angie Clair Voeller of Lawton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Casey LaRoche, and brother, Kenneth Clair.
