Tonya Michelle Shaw walked on with her Lord on Dec. 29, 2020 in Mustang. Tonya was born on June 8, 1976 to Michael David Shaw and Clarissa Irene Ware-Shaw in Lawton. She was the last Kiowa child born 6 hours before the deadline for the Kiowa/Comanche/Apache last per capita payment in 1976.
Tonya graduated high school from Tuttle in 1994. She attended USAO and left to go to work. She enjoyed being employed starting as a waitress, travel consultant (agent), and many years as a dispatcher for wrecker services. She worked for the last 10 and half years at Puckett’s Wrecker Service in Oklahoma City.
Tonya was a member of the Tuttle United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and Comanche descendant. She loved going to the casino, playing bingo at Goldsby, going to Steve’s football games, singing Comanche and Kiowa Hymns, singing traditional Kiowa and Comanche powwow songs, cross-stitch, reading, watching her favorite T.V. shows, listening to her music, scrolling on Facebook, and her baby Yoda.
Tonya was preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Cyrus and Norma (Wood) Shaw; maternal grandparents: Wilson (Khonegee) and (Kakoo) Pearl (Pewo) Ware; uncles: Truman, Bill, Tom Ware and aunt Pat Ware and many other relatives.
She is survived by her precious children: Summer Celeste Shaw and Esteven Michael Shaw; her parents Michael and Clarissa (Tweeky) Shaw and one brother, Thomas John Shaw all of Tuttle; significant other Justin Thomas of Tuttle; aunts: Frankie Ware of Anadarko and Jennie (Marie) Ware of Lawton, and many loved cousins (brothers and sisters) adopted brothers and sisters and friends.
Interment will be at Ware’s Chapel (KCA) Cemetery, southwest of Anadarko, on Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Marvin Delaware and Terry Ware.
Honorary pallbearer’s brothers and sisters.
The family is requesting all COVID-19 protocols (masks, 6 ft., etc.) must be followed.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, (her 45th birthday) location TBA.