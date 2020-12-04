Funeral for Tonya Lenice Henson Myrick will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Union Baptist Church (1601 SW Charles Whitlow Avenue) in Lawton, with Dr. C. W. Whitlow, pastor officiating.
Tonya Lenice Henson was born Sept. 4, 1975 to Vanessa Jackson and James Johnson in Lawton, where she grew up and attended Lawton Public Schools. Tonya graduated from Eisenhower Senior High School in 1994 with further studies at Platt College where she earned an Associate of Occupational Studies in Practical Nursing and became a licensed practical nurse in 2012. She was a member of Union Baptist Church where in her youth, she was active as an usher and member of Children’s and youth choirs and attended youth meetings and Sunday school. In May 2010, Tonya married Delanor Myrick in Killeen, Texas. As a military family, they lived in various locations finally settling in Dothan, Alabama. Tonya returned to Lawton, after the death of her husband, Delanor in December 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Vanessa Jackson and stepfather, Willie Jackson; father, James Johnson and stepmother, Rhonda Piercy-Johnson; her children: Ezekiel Henson (Amber Hoover), Cianni Carstarphen, Essence Carstarphen, Caleigha Grant, Odrayana Myrick, Jl.T. Myrick, Kailea Myrick, Langston Myrick; grandchildren: Vanessa Henson, Aaliyah Henson, Ja’Niyah Myrick, Aleah Myrick, Kingston Elijah, Kaanen Rumph; siblings: LaShawnda Turner (Darryl Turner), Karlena Holland, Shawnta’ Holland, Nichole Upshaw (Roderick Upshaw), Karl Holland, Jr., Cristiana Holland, Gabrielle Holland, Cassandra Holland, Isaiah Holland, Octavia Piercy-Johnson, Pamela Piercy-Johnson, Katrina Gee (Dusty Gee), Christina Hernandez, Sharon (Niecee) James, Nakita Hanley, Paul Brown, David Roberts, and Andrew Johnson, including her dear friend, LaKeshia (Peterson) Bradford, who help care for her to the very end.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Delanor Myrick; grandmother, Arti Faye Dukes; grandfather, James Junior Johnson; grandmother, Karron Driver; great grandparents, Viola and L.T. Henson.