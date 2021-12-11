FREDERICK — Memorial service for Tony Robert Schreiner, 65, Frederick, Oklahoma, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick, Oklahoma, with Rev. Les Banks officiating.
Mr. Schreiner passed on Thursday evening, Dec. 9, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Tony Robert Schreiner was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Carol Dean (Akin) Schreiner and Jimmy Bob Schreiner. He attended Frederick Public School, graduating from Frederick High School with the Class of 1974. He briefly attended Western Oklahoma State College where he majored in music and campus life. Tony loved music and was very musically talented. He started out playing the drums with Lincoln Logs as a child before he even attended school.
Growing up, Tony helped with the family farm and drove a wheat truck when the family went on wheat harvest. He joined the Frederick High School Band playing drums. Shortly thereafter, he joined in a country and western band. Due to his young age, his parents had to sign a waiver for Tony to be admitted into the night clubs where he performed. He also played the banjo, fiddle, and guitar. When he retired from singing and playing in a band, Tony moved back to Frederick where he worked for the County Commissioners. He then was hired as a soil conservation technician for the USDA/NRCS, where he retired in 2018.
Tony never met a stranger, loved to talk and tell jokes. With each telling, the story got funnier, bigger and better. In 2002, Tony married Connie J. Roach, and together they built their dream house and his next adventure, the Rocking Bar S Construction, which was his pride and joy. He loved to tell people he was just “playing in the dirt.” He enjoyed his hobby of electrical trains and train sets. He also enjoyed his children and his grandsons. They loved their “Papa T” and really liked it when they could all go fishing together.
Tony is survived by his wife of 19 years, Connie, of the home; two children: Felicia Ann Cummins and her husband, J.W. of Erick, Oklahoma and Donald Gail Leon Schreiner, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two stepsons, Jason Ferguson and his wife Sharee of Edmond, Oklahoma and Jonathan Ferguson of Stillwater, Oklahoma; his parents, Carol Dean Akin Schreiner of Norman, Oklahoma and Jimmy Schreiner and his wife Mary of Frederick, Oklahoma; one brother, Kirk Schreiner and his wife Carisa of Frederick, Oklahoma; three sisters: Shari Clouse and her husband, Phil of Norman, Oklahoma, Cari Ripley and her husband Craig of Frederick, Oklahoma and Kristi Culbert and her husband Dr. Richard Culbert of Midland, Texas; two grandchildren: Corbin Robert Cummins and Henry Liam Cummins; two step-grandchildren, Nate Cummins and Hannah Cummins; three aunts: Lynda Akin of Oklahoma City, OK, Oretha Ferguson of Norman, Oklahoma and Kathy Mabry of Wichita Falls, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Corinna Schreiner and Hurston and May Akin; an uncle, Hurston B. Akin; and an uncle and aunt, Jerry and Eleta (Dodd) Schreiner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tillman County Ambulance Service in memory of Tony Robert Schreiner.
