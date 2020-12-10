Private family funeral service for Tony M. Allison will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Western Hills Church of Christ with Harley Davidson, Minister officiating.

Burial will follow in Elgin Memorial Lawn under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.

Tony M. Allison died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at his residence at the age of 73.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com

Recommended for you