Private family funeral service for Tony M. Allison will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Western Hills Church of Christ with Harley Davidson, Minister officiating.
Burial will follow in Elgin Memorial Lawn under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Tony M. Allison died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at his residence at the age of 73. Tony was born June 3, 1947 in Tulia, Texas to Claude and Verna Allison. He grew up on a cattle ranch in the panhandle of Texas outside of the town of Silverton. He married his college sweetheart Connie T. Collier on Aug. 16, 1968.
He earned his associate’s degree from Lubbock Christian College in 1967, pursued a bachelor’s from Abilene Christian two years later, and received his master’s in speech communication from Southwest Texas State in 1972. He taught at Cameron University for more than 40 years and served as the chair of the communications department from 1983 to 2013.
During his 21-year tenure as coach of their speech and debate team he led Cameron to two national championships. For 38 years, he was active as the director of Cameron’s summer speech-debate camp, which prepared students to compete in different levels of debate as well as public speaking, interpretation, and acting events for the coming year. He was inducted in to Pi Kappa Delta’s Coaches Hall of Fame in St. Louis, Missouri in 2005.
He was instrumental in the establishment of Cameron’s broadcast program, which he spearheaded in 1984. He worked tirelessly to raise funds for the program, which now includes CUTV, the local campus television network as well as KCCU-FM, its award-winning public radio station which broadcasts across southwest Oklahoma.
His honors and achievements include “Outstanding Communication Educator in Oklahoma Award”, “Josh Lee Service Award”, OSTCA’s “Special Award for His Outstanding Contribution to the Profession”, Cameron Alumni Association’s Faculty Hall of Fame Phi Kappa Phi Distinguished Faculty Award, the Meritorious Service Award, and the inaugural recipient Legacy of Excellence. In 2017 his career achievements culminated with an induction into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame.
Tony had a heart for The Lord. His joy and love in his Christian faith touched many lives. He was an active member of Western Hills Church of Christ where he served whole heartedly in many capacities. He and Connie were involved in the children’s ministry teaching the “Sonshine Class.” He also served as deacon of the women’s ministry.
For the last 15 years, he and Connie graciously opened their homes hosting countless international teachers and students. Tony loved entertaining. Many have experienced first-hand his joyous singing and extravagant meals in the Allison home. His greatest passion was being a proud grandfather and keeping in close contact with all of his life-long friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; three sons and their spouses: Dr. Scott Allison and Jennifer, Houston, Texas; Dr. Wes Allison and Angela, Louisville, Kentucky; and Chris Allison, Lawton; four grandchildren: Autumn, Gibson, Alice Kate, and Avery.
His parents and his brother, James, preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to either the Tony Allison Endowed Scholarship in Communication or the Tony Allison Endowed Lectureship in Communication. Gifts can be made to the Cameron University Foundation and be directed towards either endowment. Gifts may be made online at www.cameron.edu/foundation/ways-to-give or mail to Cameron University Foundation, 2800 West Gore Boulevard, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com